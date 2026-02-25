New Delhi [India], February 25 (ANI): Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, calling him the "poster boy of negative politics."

"Rahul Gandhi has become the poster boy of negative politics. A compromised Rahul Gandhi travels abroad 247 times, ignoring and compromising the Yellow Book protocol. He compromises the government's security arrangements and, when he goes abroad, compromises India and Indians. You all know the kind of anti-national forces he has ties to. How he arranges meetings with Ilhan Omar, Soros's partner, and whose illegal connections with George Soros continue to surface. How he travels to the border-sensitive region of Ladakh and establishes relations with foreign individuals working against India's interests, like Shakir Mirali. We all see repeatedly how Rahul Gandhi compromises his country with Soros and individuals with links to countries like China and Pakistan. How he repeatedly uses the toolkits of organisations like OCCRP to weaken India economically and harm its economy," said Goyal.

While speaking to the media, the Union Minister called the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha a puppet of foreign powers.

"Rahul Gandhi has, in a way, demonstrated a high-handed approach to politics before the nation and the world. He is nothing but a puppet of foreign powers, anti-India forces, anti-India organisations, and anti-India governments. This is the compromise Rahul Gandhi and the Gandhi family are making today: whether in Parliament, whether outside, whether in a press conference. We have seen his behaviour with the press. You can't even ask an uncomfortable question to Rahul Gandhi without being tagged as a BJP-associated press person," added Goyal.

The Union Minister further alleged that Rahul Gandhi only desires curated press conferences, asserting that the Congress leader is unable to take questions other than those provided to him in writing.

Goyal asserted, "He only wants curated press conferences. He can't take questions other than those he's given in writing. Such a person is leading the Congress party and playing with the country. They are completely putting the interests of the countrymen at stake, and perhaps they cannot tolerate the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the new India, the emerging economy, and India's dominance in the emerging world. Therefore, they repeatedly compromise national and national interests by telling lies upon lies. And this isn't a recent incident."(ANI)

