New Delhi [India], September 7 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday slammed the Centre for being "blind to student's distress" after the Supreme Court refused to entertain a petition seeking appropriate directions and orders to the authorities concerned for rescheduling or deferring the NEET UG- 21.

"Government of India (GOI) is blind to students' distress. Postpone #NEET exam. Let them have a fair chance," tweeted the Congress MP.

On Monday, a bench of the apex court, headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar, refused to interfere with a petition filed seeking directions to the authorities concerned for rescheduling the NEET UG- 21.

"We are not inclined to pass any order. Sorry. You (the petitioner) may approach and make your representation to the Competent Authorities with your prayers and reliefs you seek," the bench led by Justice Khanwilkar said and refused to interfere with the petition and pass any order on the issue.

The petition was filed before the Supreme Court by many students belonging to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Private, Compartment and Patrachar (candidates) to defer the NEET-UG 2021.

The Supreme Court, after going through the arguments and submissions made by the parties in the case, refused to entertain the petition after noting that the petition has no merit. (ANI)

