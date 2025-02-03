New Delhi [India], February 3 (ANI): In a remarkable development, the Sub Health Center Potali, located in the Naxal-affected Kuakonda block of Dantewada district, Chhattisgarh, has officially resumed operations after being stalled for nearly 20 years due to security concerns.

This achievement has garnered attention from the World Health Organization (WHO), which has recognised it as a major milestone in providing healthcare services to a challenging region.

The center has been transformed into an 'Ayushman Bharat' - Health and Wellness Center with support from the Aspirational Block Program of the Government of India, the 'Niyaad Nellnar Scheme' of the Government of Chhattisgarh, and technical assistance from WHO India.

This newly functional facility is now catering to the healthcare needs of over 2,500 residents from three nearby villages, offering services such as a six-bed ward and consultations from qualified medical personnel, including a community health officer, a rural health officer, and 26 ASHA workers.

Originally built in 2003, the Sub Health Center Potali could not begin its operations due to threats from Naxalites, forcing villagers to rely on a temporary health center located 10 km away. The situation was particularly difficult for women, who faced significant challenges in accessing healthcare services.

The government's decision in 2021 to develop Potali as an Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Center, supported by WHO India, signalled a turning point. However, construction faced setbacks in 2023 after security incidents, including the tragic deaths of 10 security personnel in an IED blast and the murder of a local leader, Joga Ram, which temporarily halted work.

Expressing immense relief, Sarpanch Lalita Mandvi said, "We were waiting for this health center for years. Now women will not have to go far for treatment."

Community Health Officer Ritu Kunjam also emphasized the significance of the center, saying, "Now health services have become easy, and quality treatment will be possible."

The successful reopening of Sub Health Center Potali underscores the power of collaboration between government bodies, local communities, and international organizations.

This project, backed by both the Government of India's Aspirational Block Program and WHO India, serves as a model for how dedicated efforts can deliver essential healthcare in even the most challenging environments. (ANI)

