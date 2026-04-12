Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], April 12 (ANI): In a landmark development for Maharashtra's energy sector, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced on Sunday that the first coal rake from the Gare-Palma Sector 2 mine has officially arrived at the Koradi Thermal Power Station.

The arrival marks the culmination of an eight-year journey to operationalise the captive mine, signalling a new era of self-reliance for the state's power generation.

Also Read | Asha Bhosle Dies: Legendary Playback Singer Passes Away at 92, Last Rites To Be Held on April 13 at Shivaji Park in Mumbai.

Speaking on the development to ANI, Fadnavis said, "The project was initiated following a historic decision by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to allocate captive coal mines to state power generation companies, under which Maharashtra State Power Generation Company (MAHAGENCO) was allotted the Gare-Palma coal mine in Chhattisgarh."

The Gare-Palma coal mine, located in Chhattisgarh, was allocated to the Maharashtra State Power Generation Company (MAHAGENCO) following a strategic policy shift by the central government.

Also Read | Who Is Ramesh Bhil? BJP's Peon-Turned Candidate in Mehsana Local Body Election 2026.

Fadnavis credited the achievement to a "historic decision" by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide captive mines to state entities. After navigating complex environmental clearances and logistical hurdles, the commencement of coal production is expected to stabilise the state's power grid for decades to come.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi had taken a historic decision to allocate captive coal mines to state power generation companies. Under this policy, MAHAGENCO was allotted the Gare-Palma coal mine in Chhattisgarh. After obtaining environmental clearances and overcoming multiple hurdles, coal production has commenced, and the first railway rake has successfully reached Koradi Thermal Power Station. This is a matter of great satisfaction," said Fadnavis.

Beyond mere availability, the quality of the coal from Gare-Palma is set to improve the efficiency of Maharashtra's thermal plants.

"This mine will significantly reduce the state's dependence on external coal sources. The quality of coal available here is excellent, with a Gross Calorific Value (GCV) of 4300. This will ensure better-quality fuel for power generation, enhance efficiency, reduce costs, and also minimise environmental impact," said the Maharashtra CM.

Fadnavis further noted that the project, which took nearly eight years to become operational, has a long-term impact on the state's power sector. "The mine has an estimated lifespan of 77 years, ensuring long-term coal availability for MAHAGENCO and eliminating concerns of fuel shortage," he said.

He also said that higher-grade coal would help reduce electricity tariffs and improve operational efficiency. "With higher GCV, less coal will be required for the same energy output, resulting in significant operational benefits," he said.

Highlighting broader energy developments, the Chief Minister said Maharashtra currently has three coal gasification projects underway, which will provide alternative fuel solutions and help in areas where traditional mining is restricted due to habitation.

He also stated, " There is currently no load shedding anywhere in the state, and 70% of farmers are now receiving daytime electricity supply."

Reacting to political developments, he also commented on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying, " Rahul Gandhi's political battle today is one for his own survival. He has faced repeated electoral defeats, and there is growing sentiment within the Congress party that he is unable to lead the party to victory. Demands for his removal are increasing. In this backdrop, such statements are being made to divert attention and manage internal dissent within the party." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)