Lucknow, Jun 21 (PTI) Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday said that 'yoga' should not be confined to a single day but practised daily.

As special yoga sessions were held across Uttar Pradesh centred on the 11th International Yoga Day theme "Yoga for One Earth, One Health," the SP chief posted his message 'X' .

Also Read | 'Essence of Indian Identity Lies in Regional Languages': AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami Amit Shah's Views on Mother Tongue, Slams DMK.

"On 'Yoga Day,' best wishes for physical, mental, verbal, and behavioural well-being!"

He continued in the same post, "May yoga not be limited to just one day, but be possible every day, which is why we built 'public parks' during our time and will continue to build them in the future."

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: 22-Year-Old Film Crew Technician Allegedly Jumps to Death in Maidangarhi.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister further remarked, "Those who are encroaching on land and erecting buildings due to their greed should build parks for the public's benefit. SP's work is for the people!"

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)