New Delhi, Oct 19 (PTI) Former Civil Aviation Secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola was on Wednesday appointed as the Chairman and Managing Director of India Trade Promotion Organization (ITPO), a Personnel Ministry order said.

Kharola, a 1985 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of Karnataka cadre, retired as the Civil Aviation secretary in September last year.

He took over as the chairman of the National Recruitment Agency (NRA) -- mandated to conduct computer-based Common Eligibility Test for government job recruitment -- in March this year.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Kharola as the Chairman and Managing Director, ITPO, in the rank and pay of secretary to the Government of India on contract basis for a period of two years from the date of assumption of charge of the post, it said.

He will continue to hold the charge of the post of chairman, NRA, till appointment of a regular incumbent in his place, the order said.

