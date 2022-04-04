Panaji (Goa) [India], April 4 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant exuded confidence in his Ministers who have been distributed portfolios on Sunday and said that all of them have experience as Ministers so they will deliver well.

Speaking to ANI, Sawant said, "We have distributed the portfolios to all the ministers. All of them have experience as ministers, so I believe they will be able to work and deliver well."

Also Read | Rajya Sabha MP Joginpally Santosh Kumar Receives Vriksha Mitra Award.

The Chief Minister informed that the three cabinet posts which have been left will be filled in the coming days with new ministers.

Sawant on Sunday allocated portfolios to his cabinet colleagues while retaining crucial Home and Finance departments with himself.

Also Read | Manipur: Class 4 Student Attends Classes While Babysitting 2-Year-Old Sister in Lap.

The notification, allotting portfolios to all the Ministers who were sworn in recently in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was issued by an order in the name of the Governor of Goa by Under Secretary (GA) Shripad Arlekar.

The Chief Minister will hold the charge of Home, Finance, Personnel, Vigilance, and Official languages departments in the state.

Vishwajit Rane has been given crucial Health and Town and Country Planning Portfolios along with Urban Development, Women and Child, and Forest departments.

Mauvin Godinho has been allotted Transport, Industries, Panchayat and Protocol portfolios.Ravi Naik has been given Agriculture, Handicrafts, and Civil Supplies portfolios.

The crucial Public Works Department portfolio has been allotted to Nilesh Cabral along with Legislative Affairs, Environment and Law and Judiciary portfolios.

BJP emerged as the single largest party in Goa, winning 20 seats in the 40-member state Assembly and reducing Congress to 11 seats.

It fell one seat short of the majority figure in Goa but is set to retain power in the state with the help of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) and independent candidates. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)