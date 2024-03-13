New Delhi, Mar 13 (PTI) India's public broadcaster Prasar Bharti on Wednesday launched a service to share text news, clean video feed and photographs with news organisations.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur launched the PB-Shared Audio Visuals for Broadcast and Dissemination (PB-SHABD) as a free service for a year to news organisations registered with the ministry.

The news sharing service will provide news stories in all major Indian languages across fifty categories, Thakur said, adding the news organisations will not have to carry the logo of Doordarshan for the video feed shared by Prasar Bharati.

The minister also launched revamped websites of DD News and Akashvani News, and a new-look NewsonAIR mobile app.

"Over the years, Prasar Bharati has cultivated an elaborate network of news gathering as well as news delivery to every corner of the country in every regional language. We now intend to share this accurate and meaningful content with the rest of the print and electronic media industry of India," he said.

The revamped app will have many new features such as personalised news feeds, push notifications for breaking news, multimedia content integration, offline reading capability, live streaming for real-time coverage, easy social media sharing, location-based news delivery, bookmarking for saving articles and powerful search functionality.

Information and Broadcasting Secretary Sanjay Jaju said the portal will be beneficial in dissemination of meaningful news content across the country.

PB SHABD platform has been designed to provide daily news feeds in video, audio, text, photo and other formats to the subscribers from the media sector, Prasar Bharati CEO Gaurav Dwivedi said.

