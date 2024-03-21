Patna, Mar 20 (PTI) Senior IAS officer Pratyaya Amrit has taken charge as the additional chief secretary of the home department in Bihar, according to a notification issued by the General Administration Department (GAD) on Wednesday.

Amrit, a 1991-batch IAS officer, is also holding the charge of health and road construction departments of the state government.

The notification comes two days after the Election Commission of India (ECI) ordered the removal of the additional chief secretary of the home department, S Siddharth.

The step was part of the commission's efforts to maintain a level playing field and ensure the integrity of the electoral process, which has been emphasised by CEC Rajiv Kumar on several occasions.

Hours after the EC order, the then ACS (Home), S Siddharth, was divested of the charge.

As per the order, Pranav Kumar, a 2008-batch IAS officer, posted as secretary in the home department, was asked to officiate as the department's head till further orders.

Now, with Wednesday's order, Pratyaya Amrit will head the department.

