Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 3 (ANI): Devotees flocked in large numbers at the Lete Hanuman Temple or the Reclining Hanuman Temple located at Sangam, Prayagraj, on the fourth Tuesday of the month of Jyeshtha. Devotees offered prayers at the temple.

Devotees spoke about their joy of visiting the temple on the auspicious Tuesdays of Jyeshtha, the third month in the Hindu calendar.

Speaking to ANI, devotee Sanjay Tiwari said, "Today is Bada Mangalwar (Big Tuesday) and we got amazing 'darshan'. We come here every Tuesday, but today there is a bigger crowd as it is Bada Mangalwar."

Devotee Rita Tripathi said, "Today is the fourth Tuesday of Jyeshtha. We got the 'darshan' at the temple due to good arrangements."

"It is considered auspicious for prosperity to visit here (Lete Hanuman Temple) on Bada Mangalwar... I am really happy," Devotee Dev Pandey told ANI.

As per the website of District Prayagraj, it is said that Saint Samarth Guru Ramdas installed the idol of Lord Hanuman here. Idols of Shiva-Parvati, Ganesh, Bhairav, Durga, Kali and Navgraha are also installed in the temple premises. It is believed that the statue is 20 feet long and is at least 6-7 feet below the ground level.

According to the website, it is said that when Lord Hanuman was returning after winning over Lanka, he started feeling tired on the way. So, on the request of Sita Mata, he lay down on the banks of the Sangam.

A large number of devotees thronged Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya on the last 'Bada Mangal' (big Tuesday) of Jyeshtha month.

The visuals showed a crowd of devotees entering the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple. The devotees were seen chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' as they queued up to offer prayers at the temple.

'Bada Mangal', also known as Budhwa Mangal, is an auspicious day dedicated to Lord Hanuman. This day falls in the Jyeshtha month of the Hindu calendar, and Hanuman devotees perform various rituals and offer prayers in temples. Some devotees also fast to appease the deity. (ANI)

