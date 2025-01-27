Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 27 (ANI): Maha Kumbh 2025 witnessed a special fusion of Indian and Greek cultural heritage, Penelope from Greece and Siddharth from India decided to tie the knot during the religious congregation in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

The act of 'kanyadaan,' for Penelope was done by Swami Yatindranand Giri, Mahamandaleshwar of the Juna Akhara, along with the bride's mother and other relatives.

Opening on his experience, Siddharth said that they had decided to perform the marriage in the "most authentic manner" and Prayagraj currently is the best place in the "whole universe" for its divine nature.

"We are very grateful just to get married to each other, she is really special...When we decided on it, we wanted to do it in the most authentic manner which would be simple yet divine, and for that, we chose Prayagraj, Maha Kumbh, this specific date (January 26). We know that at this point of time that this is probably the best place not just in the country or in the world but the universe where all forms of divinity, pilgrimages everything is present here. You meet such great souls. We meet Maharaj ji (Swami Yatindranand Giri) and get his blessings and this is such a pleasure for the heart and the soul," Siddharth told ANI.

Being asked about marrying in Prayagraj with Vedic rituals, Siddharth said 'Sanatan Dharma' is an "ancient window to the world" and marriage, an important institution had to be performed in a 'Vedic' way.

"When we think about marriage, people are forgetting that marriage is a holy institution...it gives us an understanding that man and women are completers of each other, both are incomplete without the other. Following ancient tradition is not something to frown about. At the end of the day we are the one of the world's oldest civilisation...It is only sanatan dharma which is an ancient window to the rest of the world. Marriage being such an important institution to one's life, it had to be done that we did it today the vedic way," he told ANI.

Penelope opened up on her life's new chapter and her embracing of a new culture, and called her experience "magical beyond words". She said she had never attended an Indian wedding but experienced one herself being the bride.

"I think what has happened today is something magical beyond words and it is only when I see some of the pictures that I realise we were experiencing divine energy. I have never attended an Indian wedding, and today I was the bride so everything was new to me but at the same time very familiar. What happened was a ceremony, I was married with a more spiritual way, according to Vedic scriptures, and it was amazing," Penelope told ANI.

When Siddharth asked Penelope whether they should marry in India or in Greece, she chose the former option. She believes their experience was more "divine" and "spiritual" as compared to many others who just use weddings as an opportunity to party and drink.

"Actually he asked me where would you like to get married, Greece or India, and I am really glad that I said I want to do it in India. There are some things that have been changing over the years, like weddings are just another opportunity to party and get drunk and for us it was more divine. It was very nice to see a different perspective, a spiritual way," she said.

Opening up on her journey with 'Sanatan Dharma', Penelope said she was striving for a happy and meaningful life. Stating that she was earlier associated with Buddhism, the bride said she realised that "everything comes from 'Sanatan Dharma'."

"For me it is a way to have a meaningful, happy life, and be able to go beyond this circle of birth and rebirth. As a person, this is what triggered me, as I was looking for a solution for the sadness of what happened in life. It was like a puzzle, that was making some sense when you put it all together. I was into Buddhism for many years and after that, I realised that everything comes from Sanatan Dharma, so I go to the source instead of somebody else speaking," the bride added.

When asked if she would be part of the holy dip in the Sangam on January 29, she said, "Of course, I wouldn't miss that, I already have had the opportunity, we have been here since the beginning and we are planning to stay for until everything is done, so I am looking for that opportunity and I am very glad that I am here, and my mother too."

Mahamandaleshwar of Juna Akhara, Swami Yatindranand Giri, who performed the 'Kanyadaan' of the bride, mentioned that the couple has been followers of 'Sanatan Dharma' for a few years now, and Siddharth has been teaching yoga in various places and spreading the message

"Today in the shivir of Maha Kumbh a new incident took place, and we did the ceremony according to Indian tradition. There is a student of mine from Greece, for the past few years she has been adopting our traditions of Sanatan and is a devotee of Shiva. Siddharth is also our devotee, he has gone to various countries to spread yoga and serve Sanatan, so today, keeping in mind the traditions, doing the 'agni phere,' (circling the fire) it was done," the Swami told ANI.

The Maha Kumbh is held after every 12 years and a huge turnout of devotees is expected in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26.

According to tradition, pilgrims flock to the Sangam--the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati (now extinct) rivers--to take the holy dip believed to absolve sins and grant moksha (liberation).

Rooted in Sanatan Dharma, the event signifies a celestial alignment that creates an auspicious period for spiritual cleansing and devotion. The Mahakumbh Mela is expected to host over 45 Crore visitors, marking a historic occasion for India.

Despite cold conditions, a large congregation of devotees gathered at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj to take a dip in the ongoing Mahakumbh. Apart from this, authorities are focusing on preparations for the upcoming Mauni Amavasya on January 29, anticipating large crowds of devotees.

Visitors from around the world are often left in awe as they witness people from different languages, lifestyles, and traditions coming together at the Sangam for a holy dip. (ANI)

