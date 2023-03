Udaipur (Rajasthan) [India], March 26 (ANI): A Prayagraj Police team which is taking gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed to Uttar Pradesh from Ahmedabad's Sabarmati Jail halted for a while in Rajasthan's Udaipur for refuelling on Sunday.

Atiq Ahmed on Sunday was taken out by a 45-member team of Uttar Pradesh police from Ahmedabad's Sabarmati Jail where he was lodged and is currently en route to Prayagraj jail.

Also Read | Transport Woes Hit Germany Ahead of Monday Strikes.

As per a UP Court's order, the verdict in a kidnapping case will be pronounced on March 28. All accused in the case, including Atiq Ahmed, will be produced in court.

Prayagraj Police Commissioner Ramit Sharma said that Atiq is to be produced before a court on March 28 in connection with a kidnapping case, the verdict of which is slated to be pronounced on the same day.

Also Read | Paytm Gets 15-Day Extension to Apply for Online Payment Aggregator Permit.

"Court has fixed March 28 as the date for the pronouncing the verdict in an old kidnapping case...All the accused have to be produced before the Court in this matter. To produce Mafia Atiq Ahmed before Court, an accused in this case, a Police team has been sent to Sabarmati jail," the Commissioner said.

DG (prisons) Anand Kumar said that preparations have been made for Atiq in the Prayagraj jail. The jailed politician will be kept in a high-security barrack with a round-the-clock CCTV camera for surveillance.

"Mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed will be kept in isolation in a high-security barrack at the jail. His cell will have a CCTV camera. Jail staff will be chosen and deployed on the basis of their records, they will have body-worn cameras," Kumar said.

"Prayagraj Jail office and Jail HQ will monitor round the clock through a video wall. DIG Jail HQ is being sent to ensure all the arrangements at Prayagraj Jail," he added.

As per the UP police's detailed plan for the trip, they have chosen a route that passes through Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri and Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi to bring back the gangster. The journey will take more than 30 hours. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)