Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 21 (ANI): Ahead of the India-Pakistan Asia Cup Super Four clash in Dubai, residents in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj performed Ganga Aarti and hawan on Sunday, praying for Team India's victory.

A Team India supporter, Sachin Mishra, said that people at Dashashwamedh Ghat in Prayagraj performed Ganga Aarti and hawan, praying for India's big win against.

"India and Pakistan's match is to be played in the Asia Cup today. We have performed Ganga Aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat for it; we have also performed hawan so that India wins and defeats Pakistan by a huge margin..." Mishra told ANI.

Team India will face their arch-rivals Pakistan in a high-voltage Super Four clash at Dubai on Sunday, with more than just a spot in the final at stake.

This is the second clash between these two nations following the Pahalgam terror attacks back in April and the consequent launching of Operation Sindoor by the Indian Armed Forces against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.

India won the first clash one-sided, carrying out a comfortable chase of 128 runs with seven wickets in hand and spinner Kuldeep Yadav played a crucial hand with a 'Player of the Match' winning bowling spell of 3/18, which restricted Pakistan to 127/9.

From Pakistan, their spin attack of Mohammed Nawaz, Abrar Ahmed, Saim Ayub and Sufiyan Muqeem could be expected to give some tough fight. Ayub, the opening batter who has had an unfortunate run of three successive ducks so far, will be aiming to break the streak and get some runs worthy of praise under his belt against a top-class Indian line-up.

For India, the spin trio of Kuldeep, Varun Chakravarthy and Axar Patel will have to replicate the magic that they did in Dubai last time, conceding just 60 runs and picking six wickets in their collective 12 overs. Jasprit Bumrah, the beloved 'Jassi Bhai' of India, will be looming as a threat no matter what phase of the game.

India Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson(w), Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Jitesh Sharma, Rinku Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Pakistan Squad: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Haris(w), Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha(c), Khushdil Shah, Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, Hussain Talat, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Salman Mirza, Sufiyan Muqeem. (ANI)

