Chandigarh, May 7 (PTI) Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring on Saturday said MP Preneet Kaur, who was last year served a show-cause notice for her alleged anti-party activities, is not with the grand old party anymore.

The Congress had in November last year issued her a show-cause notice seeking an explanation for her “anti-party activities”.

However, Kaur had then said she did not receive any such notice and had only read about it in newspapers and on social media.

Kaur, who is a Congress MP from Patiala, is the wife of former chief minister Amarinder Singh.

Talking to the reporters here on Saturday, Warring said Kaur is not with the Congress anymore.

“Preneet Kaur ji is no more in our party. She is no more part of our party,” said Warring replying to a question on the Patiala MP.

When asked Kaur has not been removed from of the party yet, Warring insisted that he was saying being the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief that “madam preneet Kaur ji is not part of the Punjab Congress”.

When further asked that she is the Congress MP, Warring replied that whether she is an MP or not, she is not part of the party.

Amarinder Singh had quit the Congress after he was made to resign as the chief minister last year.

He then floated his own party Punjab Lok Congress.

Kaur had not campaigned for the Congress in the assembly polls and had said then, “Family is above everything.”

However, she had sought votes for her husband Amarinder Singh who was fighting polls in an alliance with the BJP.

