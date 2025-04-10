Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], April 10 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday said that he had chaired a meeting to review the preparation for the Char Dham Yatra.

Speaking to the media, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said, "The preparations for the Char Dham Yatra are underway. I also chaired a meeting to review the preparations for the Yatra. We are committed to ensuring the safety of the pilgrims. Char Dham Yatra is a lifeline for our state's economy."

He emphasised that the Char Dham Yatra is vital for the state's economy and that all necessary measures are being taken to ensure its success.

The Char Dham Yatra 2025 begins with the opening of Yamunotri and Gangotri on April 30, followed by Kedarnath on May 2 and Badrinath on May 4.

Also, recently, Dr R Rajesh Kumar, Secretary of the Medical Health Department and Nodal Officer for Badrinath Dham, held a comprehensive review meeting with officials of the concerned departments at the Collectorate in Chamoli.

This year's Yatra is being taken forward as "Green Chardham," under which a complete ban on single-use plastic has been imposed. All departments have been asked to prepare a disposal plan for this.

While speaking about the Waqf (Amendment) Act, Dhami said, "A historic bill has been passed by Parliament, and many properties have been taken over without any law... Such properties will be useful for the government..."

The Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, came into force on April 8 (Tuesday). After a 12-hour discussion, the Upper House cleared the bill with 128 members voting in favour, whereas 95 members voted against the legislation.

The act aims to modify the Waqf Act, 1995 and the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2013. The 1995 act and the 2013 amendment laid out rules to govern the Waqf properties in India; created special courts (called Waqf Tribunals) with powers similar to civil courts (Tribunal decisions cannot be challenged in civil courts); and prohibited the sale of Waqf properties. (ANI)

