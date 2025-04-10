Markets breathed a sign of relief after Trump's tariff reprieve. However, a US trade war with China looms, as the world's two largest economies engage in tit-for-tat retaliation.US President Donald Trump has abruptly backed down on tariffs on most nations for 90 days. China has not been afforded such respite.

After Beijing slapped an 84% tariff on US goods, Trump responded by announcing a 125% levy on Chinese imports.

Below you will find the major developments from the fallout of the Trump tariffs on Thursday, April 10:

EU welcomes Trump's tariffs pause

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Thursday welcomed US President Donald Trump's decision to pause for 90 days the hefty trade duties he had imposed on most countries.

Von der Leyen said the US president's latest decision was an "important step" in stabilizing the global economy, which has been thrown into considerable disarray by the US' recent trade moves.

Trump's decision on Wednesday to pause the tariffs came after EU member states — except Hungary — approved retaliatory tariffs on €20.9 billion ($23 billion) in US goods as a response to previous tariffs imposed by Trump on imports of steel and aluminum from the bloc.

The EU says it is still working on countermeasures against separate US tariffs of 20% on European car imports.

No response has yet been formulated to Trump's 20% tariffs on imports from the EU that went into force on Wednesday before their rapid suspension.

Members of the 27-country bloc on Wednesday again said they would prefer a negotiated deal to settle trade issues, describing the US tariffs as "unjustified and damaging."

Tariffs pause puts focus on escalating US-China trade war

China is continuing to seek adequate responses as it remains the target of massive US trade tariffs despite US President Donald Trump's turnaround decision on Wednesday to pause the hefty levies he had just imposed on dozens of other countries.

Trump has raised the tariff on Chinese imports to the US to 125%, up from the 104% levy that went into force on Wednesday.

Beijing, in its turn, may well once more up the 84% tariffs it applied to US imports on Wednesday in retaliation to Trump's initial move.

It has vowed to "fight to the end" in the trade war that is rapidly escalating between the world's two top economies.

China says it has held talks with the European Union and Malaysia on enhancing trade ties in response to the frictions with the US.

It also said it had filed a protest with the World Trade Organization (WTO), complaining of "bullying" tactics by the Trump administration.

According to the Reuters news agency, Chinese firms that use US technology company Amazon to sell products are also preparing to either raise their prices for the US or leave the market.

Trump, who says he raised the tariffs on Chinese imports in response to China's "lack of respect" for global markets, has insisted that a trade agreement will be reached with Beijing.

"A deal's going to be made with China," Trump said, while adding that China's leaders "don't quite know how to go about it."

China is the second biggest provider of imports to the US after Mexico.

Welcome to our coverage

After US President Donald Trump's 90-day reprieve of sweeping tarrifs Wedensday afternoon, major stock indicies in the US surged as investors piled back into equities.

The White House said that Trump's "pause" means that the "tariff level will be brought down to a universal 10% tariff."

Tariffs on Chinese imports, however, have not been offered such respite, as Trump said Wednesday afternoon he was raising duties on Chinese imports to 125% in reponse to China slapping its own levies of 84% on US goods earlier in the day.

Despite the escalating tit-for-tat tariffs, Trump predicted "a deal's going to be made with China."

Markets Thursday have shown a mixed response. Asian markets surged, making up for record losses earlier in the week. US futures were mostly flat on Thursday morning.

Uncertainty also remains over how the Trump administration will respond to EU measures targeting €20 billion worth of US products announced yesterday in retaliation for American duties on global steel and aluminum exports.

