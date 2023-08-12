Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], August 12 (ANI): The country is engaged in preparations for 15th August. Independence Day preparations are in full swing in Chhattisgarh as well. Like every year, this time too the country's Independence will be celebrated with full vigour and enthusiasm. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will hoist the flag at the main function organized at the Police Parade Ground in the capital Raipur. All the preparations for this have almost been completed.

Sanjay Diwan, DSP Third Battalion said, "On the occasion of Independence Day, 16 platoons will do an attractive march past on the police parade ground, in which there are 5 paramilitary forces, Border Security Force, Central Reserve Police Force, Central Industrial Security Force, Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force, Sashastra Seema Bal, male and female platoons of Chhattisgarh Armed Forces, Chhattisgarh Armed Forces, Men and Women Platoon of Chhattisgarh Police, Men and Women Platoon of Municipal police, along with the boys and girls platoons of NCC, the police band platoon will also participate in the march past."

Also Read | Haryana CM Manohar Lal Announces Increase in Income Limit Under Ayushman Bharat Yojana From Rs 1.80 Lakh to Rs 3 Lakh Per Annum.

As per tradition, a platoon has also come from neighbouring state Orissa to participate in this event, all the platoons are working hard to give a good performance.

"For the first time after Covid-19, the equestrian team will also present their feat in front of the audience. The significant attraction is that this would be the first performance of the horses involved in the equestrian team, and they are engaged in practising in the police parade ground in the morning and evening. Along with all this, a cultural program will be presented by the children of the schools," he added.

Also Read | Independence Day 2023: Jammu and Kashmir Potter Mohammad Umar Prepares 10,000 Oil Lamps for I-Day.

The pipe band of the women police will be the main attraction at the Independence Day parade in Raipur this year.

Bhupesh Baghel will honor 27 police officers with medals and decorations at the Independence Day function. Indian Police Medal, Police Medal for Gallantry, Correctional Service Medal, Union Home Minister Medal and State level awards will be given at the ceremony.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will hoist the flag in this function and give a message to the people of the state. He will also express gratitude and respect to the families of freedom fighters and martyrs.

The final rehearsal of the main function will be held on August 13 at 8.30 am at the Police Parade Ground. Officers have been instructed to ensure traffic and parking arrangements at the main venue. The Municipal Corporation is fulfilling the responsibility of cleanliness, arrangement of drinking water, and provision of waterproof tents in the Police Parade Ground. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)