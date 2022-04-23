Chandigarh, Apr 23 (PTI) Preparations to mark the 400th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Tegh Bahadur at a state-level function in Haryana's Panipat on April 24 have almost been completed, said officials on Saturday.

A grand stage has been prepared for the celebrations of the 'parkash purab' of the ninth Sikh guru, said officials.

Also Read | LIC IPO: Govt To Sell 3.5% Stake in LIC, IPO To Fetch Rs 21,000 Crore.

It has been prepared by 24 artisans after 50 hours of continuous hard work by using 22 quintals of flowers.

Guru Granth Sahib, the holy book of Sikhs, will be placed on the grand stage and a 'kirtan' will be organised from morning till evening, said an official release.

Also Read | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Says ‘BJP Will Hold Early Elections in Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat’.

Bhola Ram, an artisan working at the grand stage said that he came from Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh, especially for decoration.

“After making dedicated efforts for 50 hours day and night, the grand stage has been decorated. For this 4 quintal rose flowers, 8 quintal margaret flowers, 5 quintal yellow marigold flowers and 5 quintal orange marigold flowers have been used,” he said.

Bholaram said two-and-a-half quintal of green fenugreek has also been used for decoration. Delhi-based artist Mohammad Gulfam along with his 26-member team worked continuously for the preparations.

Painting of 'Ek Onkar' for decorating the 'pandal', main entrance gate, stage and backdrop etc by Gulfam is the highlight of the event.

“Art knows no religion. We work in temples, mosques, gurudwaras everywhere. Sometimes we even do decorations in 'Jagran'. Our team has also done a lot of decoration work at various religious events organised on the occasion of Gurpurab,” said an official release quoting Gulfam.

Gulfam and his team had reached Panipat on April 12. He said his team worked continuously for 18 to 19 hours to decorate the 'pandal', main entrance gate, stage, and the backdrop set up.

“Working at such religious events preaching the message of communal harmony and brotherhood certainly gives his team an all different spiritual comfort. Participating in such a religious programme gives inner peace. We all should come together to show religious and communal harmony,” said Gulfam.

Member of Parliament Sanjay Bhatia said it is a matter of pride for the entire state as they will be witnessing historic celebrations.

More than one lakh people are expected to reach the event on April 24.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)