Puri (Odisha) [India], July 1 (ANI): Preparations are underway for Bahuda Rath Yatra or the 'Return Car Festival' from Gundicha Temple to Jagannath Temple in Puri, on the ninth day of Jagannath Rath Yatra.

Curfew has been imposed since 10 pm last night and no devotees will be allowed to pull the chariots.

Also Read | Mumbai | Case Registered Against 6 Police Constables for Not Reporting to Duty Since Last 2 Months Despite Being Served Notice: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 1, 2020.

During the Rath Yatra, Lord Jagannath travelled on Nandighosha, Lord Balabhadra on Taladhwaja and Subhadra on Debadalana chariots to the Gundicha Temple, as per the mythological beliefs.

500 people who have tested negative for COVID-19 will pull the chariot at noon today.

Also Read | Doctor's Day 2020: PM Narendra Modi Extends Greetings to Doctors, Salutes Their Contribution in Fight Against COVID-19.

After all other rituals are completed, pulling of Taladwaja Ratha of Lord Balabhadra will start at noon, Darpadalan Rath of Devi Subhadra by 1 pm and Lord Jagannath by 2 pm.

Dr Sarat Kumar Mahanty, priest of Jagannath temple talking to ANI said that everything is being done as per the traditions.

"Today is ninth day of Rath Yatra. Lord Jagannath came here, yesterday was his last day here and today he is going back to the temple. Everything is being done in adherence with the tradition," he said.

Taking to Twitter, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan posted pictures of the Grand Road, Puri.

"Top view of the Grand Road, Puri, ready for the return journey of Mahaprabhu Jagannath from Gundicha Temple to Sri Jagannath Mandir. #RathYatra2020 #BahudaYatra Pics-SJTA Puri," he tweeted.

The Rath Yatra that began on June 23 will conclude on July 4 after a series of ceremonies such as Bahuda Yatra today (on July 1), Sunabesha on July 2, Adharpana on July 3 and the Niladri Bije on July 4.

During these ceremonies, no devotees will be allowed. Only the servitors, police and media persons will be allowed who have tested negative for COVID-19. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)