India News | Preparations Underway for Reopening of Malls in WB from June 8

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 7 (ANI): As per the government order, all shopping malls will be re-opening from June 8 in West Bengal preparations for which have already been completed.

These shopping malls will remain open between 10 am and 8 pm. To resume operations, a briefing was done to the staff and security personnel at South City Mall in Kolkata.

Deep, Deputy GM of South City Mall, said: "The entire mall is sanitised. No children below 10 years and no senior citizen above 60 years will be allowed inside the mall."

"Only six persons will be allowed inside the lift besides the operator to maintain social distancing. Instead of hand button, foot button has been installed in the lift," he added. (ANI)

