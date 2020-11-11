New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday approved the establishment of "President's Chair of Excellence on National Security" at the National Defence College (NDC), the Defence Ministry said.

Colleges and universities across the world have "Chairs of Excellence" and other similar positions for professors to spur intellectual and academic calibre.

"On the occasion of Diamond Jubilee of the NDC, Hon'ble President of India has approved the establishment of "President's Chair of Excellence on National Security" in the presence of Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar and Commandant Air Marshal D Choudhury on November 11 at Rashtrapati Bhawan," said the ministry's statement.

"The President's Chair of Excellence on National Security will not only help in enhancing the intellectual capital of the college but also go a long way in uplifting its credibility and reputation," it mentioned.

It said the NDC is the only institution of strategic education within the national security apparatus but it is bereft of "significant resident academic and research expertise".

The college runs a 47-week long uniquely designed course on "National Security and Strategic Studies" for 100 course members, of whom 25 are from friendly foreign countries.

Kumar had said on November 4 that the number of seats in the NDC will be increased from 100 to 120 within the next two years due to the huge demand from friendly foreign countries.

Additional seats will be given to Nepal, Myanmar and Bangladesh when the capacity is increased from next year, Kumar had mentioned at a press conference.

Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, the Philippines, Indonesia and the Maldives have been offered seats for the first time in the NDC's one-year course from next year, he added.

