New Delhi [India], October 18 (ANI): The President of India, Droupadi Murmu, addressed the national conclave on the 'Adi Karmayogi Abhiyan' and presented awards to the best-performing states, districts, blocks, and Integrated Tribal Development Agencies at a function held in New Delhi on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that this conclave reflects our national resolve to make governance truly participatory, inclusive, and based on people's participation.

She added that the Adi Karmayogi Abhiyan was launched with the transformative vision of making every tribal village self-reliant and a proud village. She highlighted that this campaign aims to ensure that tribal communities participate in the nation's development journey and that the benefits of development reach all tribal areas and people. She expressed confidence that the Tribal Action Framework will play a vital role in the development of our tribal people and the country.

The President said that the Adi Karmayogi Abhiyan strengthens the spirit of public participation by empowering Gram Sabhas and community-led institutions. She stated that through meaningful participation of tribal society, national policy can be influenced and schemes can be made more effective.

The President said that tribal communities are an important part of the country's socio-cultural diversity. She stated that tribal traditions remind us that development must be in harmony with nature. The President highlighted that in recent years, the Government has taken several concrete steps to ensure the overall development of tribal communities. She further said that these efforts aim not only to provide financial assistance but also to provide opportunities for education, health, employment, technical skills, and equal participation in governance.

The President stated that the Government has rapidly expanded infrastructure in tribal areas, and residential schools and scholarship programmes have been established to integrate tribal youth into the mainstream.

She underlined that skill development and self-employment schemes have given new impetus to traditional crafts, handicrafts, and entrepreneurship. She was happy to note that these efforts have not only increased livelihood opportunities but also strengthened self-confidence and self-reliance in tribal people.

The President added that in our journey towards a developed India, we must remember that real progress of the nation and society lies in the development of all sections of society. She added that we should build an inclusive society where all citizens participate meaningfully and are capable of shaping their own destiny. (ANI)

