New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): To establish faster connectivity in the tribal belt of Jharkhand and Odisha, Indian Railways is going to launch three new trains. President Droupadi Murmu, who is on a visit to Odisha and Andhra Pradesh will flag off these new trains, i.e. Badampahar-Tatanagar MEMU, Badampahar-Rourkela Weekly Express and Badampahar-Shalimar Weekly Express.

The President of India will travel from Badampahar to Rairangpur on the Badampahar-Shalimar Express.

Flagging off of Train No. 18049/18050 Shalimar-Badampahar-Shalimar Weekly Express

18049 Shalimar-Badampahar Weekly Express will leave Shalimar every Saturday at 23.05 hrs and will reach Badampahar at 05.40 hrs the next day. In the return direction, 18050 Badampahar-Shalimar Weekly Express will leave Badampahar every Sunday at 21.30 hrs and will reach Shalimar at 05.00 hrs, the next day.

It is pertinent to note that this will provide the first time ever Express Train connectivity between Shalimar/Kolkata (West Bengal) and Badampahar (Odisha and will be the first overnight Express Train Service from Badampahar/Rairangpur area.

The train will pass through mineral-rich areas of Odisha, and industrial areas of Jharkhand and will facilitate faster connectivity with the State of West Bengal. People from nearby areas will also be able to avail of this train service for visiting Kolkata and Howrah for various purposes.

Students and job aspirants of the Badampahar and Rairangpur areas will have easy access to the premier educational institutes and corporate houses of the Kolkata and Howrah areas.

Patients from this area can now consult the doctors and avail the treatment of reputed hospitals of Kolkata and Tatanagar. Better connectivity will boost the growth and development of the Mayurbhanj District of Odisha. This new train will also encourage tourists from West Bengal and Jharkhand to explore and enjoy the picturesque landscape and dense jungles.

Flagging off of Train No. 18051/18052 Badampahar-Rourkela-Badampahar Weekly Express

18051 Badampahar-Rourkela Weekly Express will leave Badampahar every Sunday at 06.10 hrs and will reach Rourkela at 11.40 hrs the same day. In the return direction, 18052 Rourkela-Badampahar Weekly Express will leave Rourkela every Sunday at 14.20 hrs and will reach Badampahar at 19.25 hrs, the same day.

The Express Train will connect mineral-rich areas of Badampahar with Rourkela, the Steel City of India. This connectivity will definitely have a positive impact on business and industry.

Students from the Badampahar area will have easy access to the educational institutes of Rourkela. This Express Train will also provide direct and faster communication for the professionals and business community. Passengers will enjoy a comfortable journey to reach their destinations with the introduction of this New Express Train.

Rourkela is well connected with major railheads and important cities. After reaching Rourkela, the passengers of this train can travel to any other part of the country.

Flagging off of Train No. 08147/08148 Tatanagar-Badampahar-TatanagarMEMU Service

08147 Tatanagar-Badampahar MEMU will leave Tatanagar at 09.55 hrs and will reach Badampahar at 12.15 hrs. In the return direction, 08148 Badampahar-Tatanagar MEMU will leave Badampahar at 12.45 hrs and will reach Tatanagar at 15.20 hrs.

This will be an additional MEMU (Mainline Electric Multiple Unit) Train Service connecting the mineral-rich areas of Badampahar and Tatanagar, the important industrial city of Jharkhand.

Local businessmen, small traders, daily workers etc. can avail of this service. Students of the Badampahar and Rairangpur area will have faster communication with the Educational Institutes of Tatanagar. Patients from this area can now consult the doctors and avail the treatment of the reputed hospitals of Tatanagar.

This service will connect the backward areas of Odisha with the industrial area of Jharkhand. Tatanagar is well connected with major railheads and important cities. After reaching Tatanagar, the passengers of this train can travel to any other part of the country.

President Murmu will also lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Badampahar Railway Station. Badampahar station in Chakradharpur Division has been earmarked for redevelopment under the Amrit Station Scheme with 12.22 crores.

The new Station Building will be built in an iconic contemporary style by facelifting the existing station building. Circulating areas will be developed with green patches. There will be provision of a canopy in front of the station building, parking facilities, Road network redevelopment, extension and resurfacing of the platform, divyang-friendly facilities and signages, replacement of quarters, etc.

For the convenience of the passenger, there will be also a provision of a three-metre wide foot over bridge. The redevelopment of Badampahar Railway Station will enhance rail transport infrastructure and boost tourism for the state of Odisha.

It is notable that Indian Railways is moving ahead at a rapid pace in the direction of modernization towards realizing the Prime Minister's vision of a new India. Under the Amrit Station scheme launched by the Government of India, more than 1300 railway stations across the country are being redeveloped with state-of-the-art facilities. (ANI)

