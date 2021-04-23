New Delhi [India], April 23 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday expressed shock over the death of 13 people who died in a fire that broke out at Vijay Vallabh COVID care hospital in Virar area of Maharashtra's Palghar district and extended his condolences.

President Kovind in a tweet said, "The news of the casualties of the patients due to the fire at Covid Hospital in Virar, Mumbai is deeply saddening. My heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in this heartbreaking accident. I wish all other patients a quick recovery."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences on the loss of lives in the fire incident at a COVID-19 hospital in the Virar area of Maharashtra's Palghar district.

The Prime Minister also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for kin of the deceased in the incident.

"The fire at a COVID-19 hospital in Virar is tragic. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon," the Prime Minister tweeted.

"PM Narendra Modi has approved an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from PMNRF for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the hospital fire in Virar, Maharashtra. Rs 50,000 would be given to those seriously injured," the Prime Minister's Office tweeted.

Earlier today, Union Ministers Harsh Vardhan, Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari also paid their condolences to the deceased and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

"Disturbed by the heart-breaking news of the death of many people due to fire in the ICU of Vijay Vallabh Hospital in Virar, Maharashtra. May God give peace to the departed souls and the family to bear this trauma. I wish all the injured well soon, tweeted Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "Saddened by the loss of lives due to tragic fire at a Hospital in Palghar, Maharashtra. My condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured."

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari too condoled the deaths and said," Anguished to hear about the loss of lives due to fire at Virar Covid Hospital ICU. My deepest condolences to the families who have lost their family in the devastating incident."

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis had also paid his condolences to the families of the deceased patients and demanded an in-depth inquiry and strong action against those responsible for the incident.

"One more devastating incident. Deeply pained to know about loss of lives in Virar Covid Hospital ICU fire. My deepest condolences to bereaved families. Wishing speedy recovery to injured COVID-19 patients. We demand an in-depth inquiry & strong action against those responsible, tweeted Fadnavis.

At least 13 patients died on Friday after a fire broke out at an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the COVID hospital.

The incident took place around 3:30 am on the second floor of the facility, the Corona Control Room, Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation informed.

Three fire tenders of the Virar Fire Brigade reached the spot to douse the fire. It was extinguished by 5:20 am.

Other COVID patients have been shifted to other hospitals.

"13 people have died after a fire broke out in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) around 3 am today. 21 patients including those in critical condition have been shifted to another hospital," said Dr. Dilip Shah, official, Vijay Vallabh COVID care hospital, Virar.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has ordered an inquiry into the major fire incident.

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray orders an inquiry into the fire incident at Vijay Vallabh COVID care hospital, Virar," Chief Minister's Official statement said.

"The cause of the fire should be properly investigated.He also directed the administration to immediately inquire whether the fire safety was adequate and whether it was a private hospital, the statement added.

"Thackeray has expressed sorrow over the death of some patients in a fire at the intensive care unit of Vijay Vallabh Hospital in Virar and directed that other patients undergoing treatment should not be harmed and should be relocated immediately," the CMO statement said.

"After learning about the fire, the Chief Minister himself has spoken to the concerned officials and asked them to first of all give priority to extinguishing the fire completely and ensure that treatment on other patients continues," it said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)