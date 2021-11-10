President Kovind confers Honorary Rank of General of the Indian Army on General Prabhu Ram Sharma, COAS, Nepal Army (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], November 10 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday conferred the honorary rank of General of the Indian Army on Nepal's Chief of Army Staff General Prabhu Ram Sharma at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi.

"President Kovind confers the Honorary Rank of General of the Indian Army on General Prabhu Ram Sharma, COAS, Nepali Army," tweeted the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Senior Citizen Couple Murdered in Ghaziabad on Diwali, Four Arrested.

Nepal Army Chief General Prabhu Ram Sharma, who is on a four-day visit to India, laid a wreath at the National War Memorial in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Nepal Army Chief General is in India on the official invitation of Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane. Sharma also met Naravane after reaching India yesterday.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Senior Citizen Couple Murdered in Ghaziabad on Diwali, Four Arrested.

In September, Nepal President Bidhya Devi Bhandari conferred the rank of General on Lieutenant General Prabhu Ram Sharma, the officiating Chief of the Army Staff. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)