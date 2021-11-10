Uttar Pradesh, November 10: In a shocking incident, an elderly couple were found murdered inside their house in Ghaziabad on Diwali Night. The victims have been identified as Ashok Jaidka, 72, and his wife Madhu Jaidka, 70. The Police have arrested four people on suspicion.

As per the report published in Hindustan Times, During the investigation, police had found CCTV camera footage in which two people were seen entering the couple's house and exiting within 10 minutes. The suspects are identified as Sundar Tiriya, his aide Atul Kumar, their accomplice Azad Kumar, and one Rohit Narula. The Police said "Suspect Sundar Tiriya was domestic help for the victim couple for nearly ten years, last month Ashok Jaidka had asked him to either pay rent or leave the house, this infuriated Sundar as he was never paid by Ashok for his services as domestic help, He made a plan and involved his friend Atul Kumar. Another suspect Rohit Narula owed Ashok some amount out of which he had only paid back half. Narula had allegedly instigated Sundar to take revenge." Mumbai: Senior Citizen Strangles Wife to Death Over Property Dispute in Thane.

As per the police, One hammer and a thin towel have been recovered from Sunder. The four accused have been arrested under Sections 302, 120B, 201 and 202 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

