President Kovind and his wife Savita Kovind at Jagannath temple in Odisha. (Photo/;ANI)

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], February 19 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind along with the First Lady Savita Kovind on Saturday offered prayers at Jagannath temple in Odisha.

The President is on a two-day visit to Odisha.

Speaking to ANI, a priest at the temple said that he showed the President his father's signature in the traditional register of pilgrims maintained by his family servitor at the 12th-century shrine.

"He was overwhelmed to see the signature," he said.

Earlier in the day, President Kovind was received by Odisha Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in Bhubaneswar.

The President will inaugurate the 150th birth anniversary celebrations of Srimad Saraswati Goswami Prabhupad, founder of Gaudiya Math and Mission in Puri on Sunday. (ANI)

