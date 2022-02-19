New Delhi [India], February 19 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Odisha and Andhra Pradesh from February 19 to February 22.

On February 20, the President will inaugurate the three-year-long celebrations of the 150th birth anniversary of Srimad Bhakti Siddhanta Saraswati Goswami Prabhupad, the founder of Gaudiya Math and Mission in Puri, the Rashtrapati Bhavan informed on Friday.

On February 21, the President will witness the Fleet Review and Flypast at Visakhapatnam.

The President as the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces reviews the Indian Naval Fleet once in his/her term as part of the 'President's Fleet Review'. (ANI)

