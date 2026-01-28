New Delhi [India], January 28 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu met tribal guests, tableaux artists, National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets, National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers and other participants of the 77th Republic Day Parade at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

The interaction was organised on Tuesday to acknowledge the contributions of various groups and individuals who participated in the Republic Day celebrations and showcased India's cultural richness, unity and national spirit during the grand parade along Kartavya Path.

Participants presented cultural performances and interacted with the President at Rashtrapati Bhavan in a celebratory atmosphere.

This year, Kartavya Path, stretching from Rashtrapati Bhawan to the National War Memorial, was elaborately decorated to showcase India's remarkable journey. The celebrations featured an extraordinary blend of the 150-year legacy of the national song Vande Mataram, the country's unprecedented developmental progress, robust military strength, vibrant cultural diversity, and active participation from citizens across all walks of life.

The main event at the national capital saw participation from a European Union Contingent. It comprised four Flag Bearers on three gypsies. They carried four flags - the flag of the EU, the most recognisable symbol of the European Union; the flag of the European Union Military Staff; the flag of EU Naval Force Atalanta; and the flag of EU Naval Force Aspides.

President of the European Council Antonio Luis Santos da Costa and the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen were Chief Guests at the 77th Republic Day celebrations.

President Droupadi Murmu led the celebrations and took the salute of the parade on Kartavya Path, stretching from Rashtrapati Bhawan to the National War Memorial, which was decked up for the ceremony.

India's enormous cultural diversity, growing capabilities across domains, and military prowess were on display on Kartavya Path as people in Delhi celebrated the 77th Republic Day with enthusiasm.

A hundred cultural artists heralded the parade, on the theme 'Vividata Mein Ekta - Unity in Diversity', demonstrating the nation's unity and rich cultural diversity.

A total of 30 tableaux - 17 of states and union territories and 13 of ministries, departments and services rolled down with a broad theme of 'Swatantrata ka Mantra: Vande Mataram' and 'Samriddhi ka Mantra: Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.

People cheered as the three services showcased their capabilities, marching contingents displayed their skill and dexterity, and tableaux reflected India's vibrant spirit and the fragrance of its soil.

Republic Day marks a defining milestone in India's national journey. It marks the day the Constitution of India came into force on January 26, 1950.

While independence on August 15, 1947, ended colonial rule, it was the adoption of the Constitution that completed India's transition to self-governance based on law, institutional accountability, and the will of the Indians. (ANI)

