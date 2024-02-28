Ranchi, Feb 28 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Ranchi on Wednesday morning, officials said.

She was received by Chief Minister Champai Soren and Governor CP Radhakrishnan at the city's Birsa Munda Airport.

Murmu will attend the third convocation of the Central University of Jharkhand.

She will give three Chancellors' Medals, 64 Gold Medals and PhD Degree to 35 scholars at the convocation ceremony.

Following the programme, she will leave for Odisha.

