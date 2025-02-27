Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], February 27 (ANI): The 44th graduation ceremony of the National Institute of Design (NID) was chaired by President Droupadi Murmu at Ahmedabad on Thursday.

A total of 430 students of various faculties were awarded. PhD to 3 graduate students, 3 postgraduate students, and 3 scholars.

Addressing the National Institute of Design graduation ceremony, President Droupadi Murmu said that Ahmedabad is the origin of educational institutions and that the National Institute of Design is an institution of national importance.

The National Institute of Design, which teaches and trains in the field of design, is also known for its leading estimates of teaching as a pioneer. His students and teachers are constantly fulfilling the pinnacle of success in the field of design, he added.

Talking about the importance of design, the President said that the design solves the issues and problems of the society and the world. The design effectively expresses the visual price. At the same time, he also mentioned the invitation leaflet for the Republic Day at Home Ceremony designed by NID.

He added that the National Institute of Design provides multiple solutions for the positive solution of social building and folklore, along with multi-worker education in design.

The organization is making an important contribution to the social and economic development of the country, with significant change in the living standard of people in the field of design through creative thinking.

Talking about the dimensions and importance of design in the 21st century, the President said that design brings with it our inheritance and modernity. Through its proper combination and best practices, it contributes significantly to the construction of rural and modern India.

The organization is proving to be important in providing a sustainable livelihood by making traditional skills useful for modern needs through design, he added.

In addition, the President added that NID students are making an impactful design. The difference between urban and Rural removes marginalized people's benefits, and the real-world problem-solving makes students.

The President inspired the students to use their talent and skills for society. "Now is the opportunity to pay the debt of the nation. The creation of a beautiful thing needs to bring happiness to people and to change human beings' lives," she added.

Further, addressing the students, Governor Acharya Devvrat said that the administrators and students of this institute have been congratulated for the fate that the institute has established in the field of design in India for the last fifty years.

He greeted and congratulated the students who have achieved a degree through their hard work, dedication, and integrity. He said that these students of the prestigious institution would be a collaborative force to fulfill Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's dreams in the construction of a 'developed India.

Acharya Devvrat said that India is not a new country. When the people of Europe wore vulcanised clothes, the people here developed the art of closing the Dhaka of India in a matchbox. India's cottage industry is famous worldwide.

Our traders used to supply goods in sea ships and supply all over the world. Our sculpture was unprecedented. Every craftsman in the village was a designer. Weaver used to make unique designs in mochi shoes, weavers in clothing and pottery pots. All of these designs were inspired by God's spirituality and the nature of nature. "Look at God's work; there is no one else in the world," he said. "Look at God's work."

If you sit under a tree and look at its petals, you will know how beautiful and finely created God is. Flowers have a combination of many colors that are not possible anywhere else. These trees and flowers work not only beauty but also the environment. The unique design of the sea, rivers, mountains, plants, and birds teaches us how we need to combine our creativity with nature.

Governor said that human beings' natural activity is to choose innovation. We get tired of the same kind of clothing or food, so the desire to change is natural. Understanding this need for human life, the Indian Design Institute prepares a design that can fill people's lives. Today, the world is moving with new technology and innovation. In such a situation, this organization can play an important role in giving society a new perspective.

In the end, he said that this initiation ceremony is a chance to get a degree and the beginning of a new chapter of life. In ancient India, the Guru gave a final preaching to his disciples that the disciple would use his education for the welfare of the society and the nation.

Acharya Devvrat said that the three most valuable things in life are Vidya, wealth, and physical force. If good people have all three, they use them to serve society, but if they go to the people with this misconduct, they are abused.

Vidya is used for debate, for wealth, and for the pain of other people. He said to use Vidya for the welfare of the society, use the wealth to help the needy, and use the force to protect the weak. The purpose of special education is the same as that of general education.

Rather than manifesting for the bright future of all the nine-wise graduates, Governor Shri Acharya Devvratji urged the students to contribute an important contribution to the use of their knowledge and skills in the nation.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel encouraged NID's young designers to contribute to the creation of a developed India, saying that India is to provide smart and skilled manpower solutions to the world. We all have to make India the largest power center of manpower in the world. The process of learning and moving should continue to continue, he added.

The Chief Minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given special importance to youth power in the four pillars of India's development. The Prime Minister fully trusts the skills, Will and zeal of the youth of India. At the same time, he has given the mantra of 'Design in India, Design for the World' to the youth, innovators and designers of the country. This is not just a formula but also a way to build a new economy in the country.

The Chief Minister further said that in today's era, the designing field can play an important role with Innovative Ideas in the face of widespread challenges from Climate Change to waste management. The world is welcoming Zero-Defect, Zero-Effect designs.

He added that we also have magnificent artistic designs, including handloom, handicraft, and art-architecture. You all have a great opportunity to redevelop this heritage of designing for modern times.

Referring to the specialties and constructive approaches of the modern and historic Ahmedabad metropolis, the Chief Minister said, "I am firmly confident that the students of the country will make the slogan of the 'Local for Vocal' by studying in Ahmedabad city. This time is skilling, upselling, and re-skilling; we should follow it."

The Chief Minister said that while demand and job patterns are changing today, we must upgrade our skills, too. The Prime Minister clearly believes that it is very important for industry, research, and skill development institutions to be compatible with time and understand the changing global trends.

Referring to the contribution of the National Institute of Design Institute's nationalization, the Chief Minister said that the NID has been making a direct and indirect contribution to the progress and development of various areas of the nation by gifting the nation with many reputable designers for five decades.

On the occasion, Union Minister Piyush Goyal greeted all the students and said, "It is a pleasure that you are all out of your life as a sculptor." The Minister expressed confidence that your hard work will brighten the name of this organization, family and country in the coming days. The Minister of NID praised the exhibition.

Speaking in the field of design, the minister said, "If you look at our history and spirituality, you will realize the importance of design and its message." The minister said that if you watch many ancient and mythological temples and sculptures in the country, the design will be the mainstream. Talking about the influence of the design, he said that design is not athletics but innovation.

The Minister further said, "We are all aware of the design from space to semiconductor today." He described the work done in the space mission, which was praised at home and abroad. The Minister proudly said that India has the power to hit the world today. The Minister confidently said of the ability of the students present, "You will reach new heights of success."

Union Minister of State Shri Jayan Prasad said in a welcome address, "The National Institute of Design is a national importance organization." NI .D is making successful efforts to resolve current global problems. The NID has given more prevalence of India's culture design, minimum carbon footprint and simple living principles, highlighting the world.

Ashok Mondal, Director of the National Institute of Design, congratulated the students who received the post today, saying that the National Institute of Design has always contributed to the nation's development by providing important solutions in various fields.

Today's graduation ceremony, which is being held with the theme of 'Design in India, Design for the World, highlights the organization's contribution to Nation-Building and Nation-Development. At the same time, he described the magnificent history, legacy, and values of the organization and the details of the graduation ceremony.

The dignitaries, including the President, visited the exhibition on the campus of the organization. A total of 3 students were awarded at the 8th graduation ceremony of the National Institute of Design. A PhD was awarded to 3 graduate students, 3 postgraduate students and 3 scholars.

The institute's students were honored with the Shanta Keshavan Award for excellence in design, leadership and community engagement at the graduation ceremony.

NID's alumni were honored with the 'Pride of NID' award for their unique contribution and achievements in the field of design. (ANI)

