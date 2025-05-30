New Delhi [India], May 30 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu conferred the National Florence Nightingale Awards 2025 upon exceptional nursing professionals during a ceremonial event held at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday. This year, 15 nurses from various regions and healthcare settings were honoured for their exemplary service in strengthening public health delivery and their unwavering commitment to promoting the welfare of the community.

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, JP Nadda and Union Ministers of State for Health & Family Welfare, Prataprao Jadhav and Anupriya Patel, were present at the function.

Also Read | Ahilyabai Holkar Birth Anniversary 2025: PM Narendra Modi To Release INR 300 Special Coin, Postage Stamp on Devi Ahilyabai in Bhopal on May 31.

Congratulating the awardees, JP Nadda remarked, "This well-deserved recognition celebrates your dedication to serving humanity and will motivate you to keep making a positive impact." He further stated that, "our nurses are the pillars of India's healthcare system, saving countless lives every single day."

The National Florence Nightingale Award, instituted by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, honours the dedication, compassion, and resilience that define the nursing profession.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh: Elderly Farmer Dies by Drowning After Tractor Veers Off, Plunges into Well in Hamirpur.

These prestigious awards are presented to Registered Nurses, Midwives, Auxiliary Nurse Midwives, and Lady Health Visitors serving across Central and State Governments, Union Territories, and voluntary organisations. Each award includes a Certificate of Merit, a cash prize of Rs1,00,000, and a medal symbolising the nation's gratitude for the invaluable service rendered by these health warriors.

The Centre has taken transformative steps to strengthen the nursing and midwifery profession across the country. According to the officials, the recent enactment of the National Nursing and Midwifery Commission Act will mark a significant milestone in modernising nursing education and regulatory frameworks.

Additionally, the establishment of 157 nursing colleges co-located with medical colleges will give a filip to building a skilled and competent nursing workforce. These initiatives collectively pave the way for a robust healthcare system, ensuring better health outcomes for all citizens through a well-equipped and empowered nursing workforce. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)