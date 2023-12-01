Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 1 (ANI): The President of India, Droupadi Murmu presented the President's colour to the Armed Forces Medical College at Pune on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that AFMC has earned a reputation as an institution of the highest standard in medical education. The graduates of this institute have made the nation proud through their dedicated service both at home and beyond our national boundaries.

"The discipline, indomitable courage and skill of our army has always protected our national interests. It has also played a big role in creating a peaceful internal environment for the development of the country. Armed Forces Medical Services are making an important contribution in keeping our brave soldiers in the best health and always ready for battle" the President said in her address.

The President said that the AFMC student have a huge responsibility to protect those who protect the country.

"There is a huge responsibility on all the students of Armed Forces Medical College. All of you have to protect the health of the heroes who protect the country. You have proved through your efforts and examples that no matter how difficult the circumstances are, no matter how big the obstacles, nothing is impossible if the will power is strong" the President said in her address.

Hailing female graduates of the Armed Forces Medical College, President Murmu said "Many women who have graduated from the Armed Forces Medical College have made significant contributions to the field of army medicine and have held high positions in various branches of the military. I have learned that AFMC alumnus Punita Arora became the first woman Lieutenant General in the country's army. Padma Bandopadhyay, the first woman Air Marshal of the Indian Air Force, is also a former cadet of this institute."

President Murmu also highlighted the use of artifical intelligence, precision medicine, 3D printing, telemedicine and other technologies in the field of medicine. She stated that Armed Forces Medical Services makes an important contribution in keeping soldiers in the best health and always ready for battle.

"Emphasize research in the field of medicine and use the latest technology. Today we are seeing that Artificial Intelligence, Precision medicine, 3D printing, telemedicine and other technologies are being used in the field of medicine. All of you together have to ensure that the medical treatment of all the personnel of our three services is of the highest standard" the President said.

President Droupadi Murmu is on a four-day visit to Maharashtra. She also reviewed the Passing out Parade of 145th course of the National Defence Academy at Khadakwasla in Pune on Thursday and inaugurated the centenary year celebrations of Kaivalyadhama at Lonavala Maharashtra on Wednesday.

The President will also grace the 111th convocation of Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University at Nagpur tomorrow. (ANI)

