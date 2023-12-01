Firozabad, December 1: A proposal to change the name of Firozabad, to Chandranagar has been passed on Thursday in the Municipal Corporation Executive meeting. This is the second time that the proposal has been passed.

This proposal was also passed in the District Panchayat meeting in August 2021. Giving more information in this matter, block chief Lakshmi Narain said that it was proposed before the board that the name of Firozabad was earlier Chandranagar. Lucknow to be Renamed? UP CM Yogi Adityanath's Tweet Sparks Debate.

It should again be changed from Firozabad to Chandernagar. This proposal was supported by 11 out of 12 executive members in the Municipal Corporation Executive meeting and passed unanimously. He said that this proposal has been sent to the government for approval. Uttar Pradesh Fire Video: 24 Shops Gutted As Massive Blaze Erupts in Firozabad’s Kath Bazar Area.

After getting approval from the government, Firozabad will be known as Chandranagar. According to the information, this city was named Firozabad after the son of Mughal Emperor Akbar's commander Firoz Shah. The proposal to change the name of Aligarh to Harigarh has also been passed in the Municipal Corporation of Aligarh.

