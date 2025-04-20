New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI): President Murmu on Sunday extended Easter greetings, highlighting the message of hope and peace.

In a post on X, President Murmu said the teachings of Jesus Christ inspire humanity to follow the path of love and sacrifice.

"Easter greetings to all! On this occasion, we celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ. This festival inspires the spirit of new hope and new beginnings. The teachings of Jesus Christ inspire humanity to follow the path of love and sacrifice. May this festival of joy and hope bring peace and prosperity to all," President Murmu said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his greetings on the occasion of Easter. He wished for harmony all around and hoped that the holy festival would bring compassion to every person.

"Wishing everyone a blessed and joyous Easter. This Easter is special because, world over, the Jubilee Year is being observed with immense fervour. May this sacred occasion inspire hope, renewal and compassion in every person. May there be joy and harmony all around," PM Modi said.

Easter Sunday is a religious Christian holiday that is observed globally to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ, and while holidays like Christmas have fixed dates, the date for Easter changes from year to year.

According to the Bible, it marks the third day after Jesus was crucified when he rose from the dead.

Around the world, Easter is celebrated in various ways, with many cultures incorporating their own traditions and customs into the holiday.

Holy Week begins on Palm Sunday, the Sunday before Easter. It is a time when Catholics gather to remember and participate in the Passion of Jesus Christ. The Passion was the final period of Christ's life in Jerusalem. It covers the span from when He arrived in Jerusalem to when He was crucified.

Easter celebrates the resurrection of Jesus Christ, who had risen on the third day, after being crucified by the Romans, according to the Bible. The celebration is done on the first Sunday following the first full moon after the equinox.

Easter is determined by the lunar and solar calendars. Easter is celebrated in Western Christianity on the first Sunday after the first full moon that occurs on or after the vernal (spring) equinox, which usually occurs between March 22 and April 25. The date for Easter changes from year to year. The reason for this variation is that Easter always falls on the first Sunday after the first full moon following the spring equinox. As a result, the Easter date for the Eastern Church may differ from that of the Western Church. (ANI)

