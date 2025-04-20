Mainpuri, April 20: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing the party of focusing on "trivial issues" while neglecting the real concerns of the public. Speaking to the reporters, Akhilesh Yadav said, "This government has two achievements, pakora and bhagoda (fugitive). Anyone who wants employment, they ask them to make pakora, and you know about the fugitive who ran away with the country's money."

The SP leader then took a jibe at the recently passed Waqf Act, questioning its relevance to the needs of farmers. "Will the income of farmers be doubled after the Waqf Bill is passed? These people want to create trouble. If you see a riot anywhere, the Bharatiya Janata Party is behind it...This army is Yogi Army, Yogi Ji is hell-bent on destroying Uttar Pradesh," Yadav further said. Establishing Rule of Social Justice Need of the Hour: Akhilesh Yadav.

Earlier on Saturday, Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav visited Agra to meet the party's MP Ramji Lal Suman, days after violence erupted outside the latter's residence in connection with a controversial statement about historical figure Rana Sanga. On the occasion, Yadav, former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) while speaking with reporters.

After meeting Ramji Lal Suman, Akhilesh Yadav, "The Samajwadi Party will move ahead following the Constitution of Babasaheb Ambedkar and the rights that we have under it. Action will be taken against those who waved swords and those who have abused (without taking anyone's name). We are followers of the law contrary to the Bharatiya Janata Party." Rana Sanga Remark: Akhilesh Yadav Says 'If Anything Happens to SP MP Ramji Lal Suman, CM Yogi Adityanath Will Be Responsible'.

"BJP is like snatching the rights and does not act on the Constitution," he alleged. Ramji Lal Suman has sparked controversy with his statement on Rana Sanga, a 16th-century Rajput king. He called him a "traitor" for allegedly bringing Babur, the founder of the Mughal dynasty, to defeat Ibrahim Lodi.

