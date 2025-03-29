New Delhi [India], March 29 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu has conveyed her greetings to her fellow citizens on the eve of Chaitra Sukladi, Ugadi, Gudi Padava, Cheti Chand, Navreh and Sajibu Cheiraoba, according to an official statement from the President's Secretariat.

In a message, the President has said, "On the auspicious occasion of Chaitra Sukladi, Ugadi,Gudi Padava, Cheti Chand, Navreh and Sajibu Cheiraoba, I extend my greetings and good wishes to all fellow citizens"

Also Read | Maharashtra Farm Loan Waiver: Eknath Shinde Says 'Government Committed To Fulfil All Poll Promises' a Day After Ajit Pawar's 'Farmers Need Not Wait for Crop Loan Waiver' Statement.

"These festivals, celebrated at the onset of spring season, symbolize the beginning of Indian New Year. These festivals showcase our cultural diversity and promote social cohesion. During these festivals, we celebrate the joy of new harvest and express our gratitude to nature," Murmu said.

"On these pious occasions, let us strengthen the spirit of harmony and unity and work with renewed energy to take our nation to new heights," Murmu added. (ANI)

Also Read | Meat, Eggs Ban in Madhya Pradesh: District Administration Bans Sale of Meat, Fish and Eggs During Navratri 2025 in Maihar.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)