Maihar, March 29: The Maihar district administration has banned the purchase and sale of meat, fish, and eggs within the limits of Maihar Nagar Palika during the Navratri festival from March 30 to April 7. Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Maihar, Vikas Kumar Singh, issued an order for the purpose on Friday under section 163 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) 2023, which grants the power to issue immediate preventive orders in urgent cases of nuisance or apprehended danger.

"I, Vikas Kumar Singh, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Maihar, hereby, using the powers conferred under Section 163 of the BNSS 2023, completely ban the purchase and sale of meat, fish and eggs in the entire Maihar Nagar Palika from March 30, 2025 to midnight of April 7, 2025," the order read. It further emphasised that the person violating the order would be liable to punishment under section 223 of the Bharatiya Naya Sahita (BNS) 2023 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant). Beef Banned in Assam: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Expands Restrictions to Hotels and Public Places (Watch Video).

The order also highlighted that Maa Sharday Chaitra Navratri Mela would be organized in Maihar district from March 30 to April 7. Maihar has been declared a religious city by the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Department and lakhs of devotees come to Maihar every day from across the country to seek blessings of Maa Sharda. Chaitra Navratri in 2025 will commence on March 30. Navratri, which means 'nine nights' in Sanskrit, is dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga and her nine avatars, known as Navdurga. Liquor, Meat Ban in Madhya Pradesh: CM Mohan Yadav-Led Government Considering To Impose Ban on Sale of Alcohol and Meat Near Religious Sites.

Hindus observe four Navratris throughout the year, but only two- Chaitra Navratri and Shardiya Navratri- are widely celebrated, as they coincide with the changing of the seasons. In India, Navratri is celebrated in various ways. The nine-day festival, which is also known as Rama Navratri, ends on Rama Navami, Lord Ram's birthday. All nine days of Navratri are devoted to honouring the nine incarnations of the goddess Shakti.

