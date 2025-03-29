Pune, March 29: Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde on Saturday said the government will fulfil all promises made in the election manifesto, a day after his cabinet colleague Ajit Pawar's 'farmers need not wait for a crop loan waiver' statement caused a flutter. He also called for maintaining balance in the state finances, adding that funds should be available for welfare schemes, development, and employees' salaries.

Shinde said the monthly aid for women under the Ladki Bahin Yojana will be raised from Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,100 after the state's financial condition is strengthened. Shinde's assurance comes a day after Deputy CM and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar advised farmers to pay their crop loan instalments on time rather than awaiting a loan waiver announcement, citing the state's current financial constraints. Congress MP Praniti Shinde Attacks Centre, Maharashtra Govt over Farmers Issue.

"Whatever promises we have mentioned in the manifesto, we will fulfil them. Each and every promise will be honoured. We will not call it a printing mistake," Shinde, who heads Shiv Sena, told reporters when asked to comment on Pawar's remarks. Shinde visited Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj's samadhi at Vadhu in Pune district on his death anniversary. He highlighted the government's support for farmers over the past two-and-a-half-years, stating, "Our government is committed to the welfare of farmers. We provided relief of Rs 16,000 crore for crop damages caused due to unseasonal rains".

Shinde also pointed to an allocation of Rs 45,000 crore for allied agricultural businesses and ongoing initiatives like the Shetkari Samman Yojana and Crop Insurance Scheme as evidence of the government's commitment to the agricultural sector. When questioned about the promise to increase the monthly aid under the Ladki Bahin Yojana from Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,100 as mentioned in the poll manifesto, Shinde said, "Once the economic condition of the state is strengthened, our sisters will be given Rs 2,100. Whatever we have promised, we will fulfil it." Anna Bansode, Ajit Pawar’s Aide, Unanimously Elected Deputy Speaker of Maharashtra Assembly.

The Deputy Chief Minister further said funds should be available for all things, including "welfare schemes, development, and employee salaries". According to Shinde, the increased investment would ultimately improve the financial strength. Shinde defended the Saugat-e-Modi scheme amid the Opposition's criticism, saying that initiatives launched by the prime minister lifted 35 crore Indians out of poverty and provided free rations to 80 crore people across all communities.