New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu inaugurated the 2nd edition of Bharatiya Kala Mahotsav at Rashtrapati Nilayam, Secunderabad, on Friday, according to an official release.

Rashtrapati Nilayam is organising the nine-day festival in collaboration with the Ministries of Culture, Textiles and Tourism. This festival aims to present the rich and diverse cultural heritage of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Goa, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Daman and Diu.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, President Murmu said that in the first edition of the Bharatiya Kala Mahotsav, people were introduced to the rich cultural heritage of Northeast India. This time, we have an opportunity to witness and understand the rich cultural heritage of Western India. She expressed confidence that visitors will be able to have a glimpse of the folk culture of India's western regions through handicrafts, dance, music, literature, and cuisine of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Goa, Daman and Diu, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli during this festival.

The President said that the Government of India is taking several steps to connect people, especially our youth, with our cultural heritage.

According to the release, President Murmu stated that events such as the Bharatiya Kala Mahotsav help citizens across regions understand one another, thereby broadening our perspectives. Furthermore, such events foster respect for our cultural heritage and inspire us to preserve it.

The President expressed confidence that a large number of people will attend the Bharatiya Kala Mahotsav and enjoy the festival.

Among the dignitaries present at the inaugural event were Governor of Telangana Jishnu Dev Varma, Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union Minister for Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy, Governor of Rajasthan Haribhau Bagde, Governor of Goa Pusapati Ashok Gajapathi Raju, Minister for Panchayati Raj and Rural Development and Women and Child Welfare of Government of Telangana D Anasuya Seethakka and Minister of Tribal Development, Khadi, Cottage and Rural Industries of Government of Gujarat Naresh Maganbhai Patel.

The Bharatiya Kala Mahotsav will be open to the public from November 22 to 30, 2025, between 10:00 AM and 8:00 PM. (ANI)

