New Delhi [India], November 14 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu on Friday interacted with children from various schools and organisations at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre on the occasion of Children's Day.

She said that children are the future of the nation and emphasised the importance of nurturing them into confident and responsible citizens.

"On the occasion of Children's Day, President Droupadi Murmu interacted with children from various schools and organisations at Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre," the official handle of the President of India wrote on X.

The event also included singing of Vande Mataram and poetry recitations by the children.

Children's Day is celebrated on November 14 every year as a mark of respect to the first Prime Minister of Independent India. Jawaharlal Nehru was fondly called 'Chacha Nehru' and was known for emphasising the importance of giving love and affection to children.

After the death of Nehru, it was unanimously decided to celebrate his birthday as 'Bal Diwas' or Children's Day in India. Nehru was born on November 14, 1889, in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. He breathed his last on May 27, 1964.

He became the prime minister on August 15, 1947, following an active role in the freedom struggle of the country.

On this day, a number of activities are organised for students in schools nationwide such as games, competitions, and so on, while government bodies pay tributes to the late prime minister and organise commemorative events on this day.

In 1954, the United Nations declared November 20 as Universal Children's Day and India used to celebrate Children's Day on that day before 1956, but after the death of Prime Minister Nehru in 1964, a resolution was passed in the Parliament unanimously declaring the day of Nehru's birth anniversary as National Children's Day. (ANI)

