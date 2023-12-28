Guwahati (Assam) [India], December 28 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu will attend the Golden Jubilee celebration of the Karbi Youth Festival 2024 on January 17, to be held at Taralangso, Diphu, in Assam's Karbi Anglong district.

Tuliram Ronghang, Chief Executive Member of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), said, "President Droupadi Murmu has consented to attend as Chief Guest at the Golden Jubilee celebration of the Karbi Youth Festival 2024 on January 17, 2024, at noon."

Also Read | COVID-19 Variant JN.1: Karnataka High Court Quashes Plea Seeking Prohibition on New Year Celebrations in Bengaluru, Says ‘Restrictions Would Drive People Outside City’.

"Governor of Assam Gulab Chand Kataria, Governor of Meghalaya Phagu Chauhan, La Ganesan, Governor of Nagaland, Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma will also attend the programme," Tuliram Ronghang said.

The Golden Jubilee celebration of the Karbi Youth Festival 2024 will be held on January 12-19, 2024, at Karbi People's Hall, Taralangso, Diphu, in Karbi Anglong district.

Also Read | Ram Mandir Inauguration Event: Week-Long Consecration Ceremony of Ram Lalla to Kick Start from January 16.

"I am happy to announce that President Droupadi Murmu has consented to attend as Chief Guest at the Golden Jubilee celebration of the Karbi Youth Festival 2024 on the 17th of January 2024 at noon, along with the Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, Governor of Meghalaya Phagu Chauhan, La Ganesan, Hon'ble Governor of Nagaland, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chief Minister of Assam, Neiphiu Rio, Chief Minister of Nagaland, and Conrad K Sangma, Chief Minister of Meghalaya. The celebration will be held from January 12-19, 2024, at Karbi People's Hall, Taralangso, Diphu. Everyone's invited! KARDOM," Tuliram Ronghang posted on X.

Karbi Youth Festival is organised annually and brings together thousands of Karbi youths from Assam and other parts of the country. It is a blend of traditional art, folk dance and music, and indigenous tribal foods. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)