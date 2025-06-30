Gorakhpur (UP), Jun 30 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu will on Monday grace the first convocation ceremony of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Gorakhpur, officials said.

The president will award medals to meritorious students from the institute's first graduating batch and deliver a keynote address to inspire the budding medical professionals.

AIIMS-Gorakhpur has fast emerged as the dream destination for medical services across eastern Uttar Pradesh, neighbouring Bihar and even the bordering regions of Nepal, a statement issued by the state government on Sunday said.

What was once a distant hope has now become a healthcare reality thanks to a movement led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during his tenure as a Member of Parliament, it said.

On July 22, 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for AIIMS, Gorakhpur, under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana, it said.

It was inaugurated by Modi on December 7, 2021, marking a new chapter in the region's healthcare narrative.

AIIMS-Gorakhpur, in the last four years, has become a lifeline for nearly five crore people in eastern UP, bordering Bihar and parts of Nepal, it said.

