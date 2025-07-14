Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], July 14 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu visited All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhubaneswar on Monday to meet the Balasore victim and assured the family of providing best treatment.

President Murmu arrived at the Bhubaneswar airport today.

Ashutosh Biswas, Executive Director & CEO, AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, while talking to the media about the President's vist said, "The President met the family members of the victim and assured that the best treatment is being given. We have advanced technology, and we are giving the best treatment..."

The father of the victim also thanked the President and said, "I am very grateful to President Droupadi Murmu because she came here to see my daughter's condition. She met us and asked about us and our family... She prayed for my daughter and gave us comfort....The principal has been arrested, but just arresting the principal won't do anything. Those who were in the internal committee, who prepared the report, should also be taken into custody. They killed my daughter to save their college. They should also be arrested"

The brother of the victim who was also present said, "President Droupadi Murmu met my sister and inquired about her health. She asked us to trust the doctors as they are giving the best treatment...The President also got emotional..."

The Presidentr arrived in Odisha today and was welcomed by Odisha Governor Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati, CM Mohan Charan Majhi and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Earlier, Odisha Police arrested the Fakir Mohan College suspended principal Dilip Ghose in the Balasore self-immolation case, said officials on Monday.

"FM College suspended principal Dilip Ghose has been arrested," said Balasore Police.

A 20-year-old student set herself on fire after allegedly facing prolonged sexual harassment by her college's Head of Department. Despite lodging a formal complaint and seeking help from the principal, her pleas were ignored, leading to the tragic incident. The incident occurred at Fakir Mohan (Autonomous) College.

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh slammed the BJP government over the Balasore self-immolation case, questioning how women can hope for justice when a female office-bearer of the ruling party's student organisation herself faced such a fate.

Earlier, Jairam Ramesh criticised the BJP government in Odisha, highlighting the state's poor record on women's safety and questioned the government's commitment to protecting women, citing the rise in sexual violence and crimes against women during the BJP's rule.

In a post on X, the Congress leader said, "How can women even hope for justice from the BJP government when several of its own leaders are embroiled in serious allegations of sexual harassment and anti-woman behaviour?"

"Under BJP's rule, daughters are not safe anywhere--neither on campuses, nor on the streets, nor anywhere else," he added.

The incident has sparked outrage, with many demanding action against the accused and accountability from the college administration. The victim had reportedly complained to the principal about the harassment, but no action was taken, leading to the tragic incident. (ANI)

