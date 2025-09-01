Trichy (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 1 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu will arrive at Trichy Airport by flight on the morning of September 3 to participate in the convocation ceremony of a university in Tiruvarur district. From there, she will proceed to Tiruvarur by helicopter.

After attending the convocation, the President will travel from Tiruvarur to Srirangam in the evening to offer prayers at the Ranganathaswamy Temple. For this purpose, a special helipad has been established near the Kollidam riverbank, close to the temple.

Also Read | PM Modi, Vladimir Putin Bilateral Meet: PM Narendra Modi Welcomes Russia's Recent Efforts To End Ukraine War, Calls for Peace and Regional Stability.

From the helipad, President Murmu will reach the temple by road and, after the visit, return to the helipad before departing for Trichy Airport.

In preparation for her visit, a security rehearsal was conducted today at the helipad site under the supervision of Indian Air Force officials. Trichy District Collector Saravanan and Trichy City Police Commissioner Kamini also inspected the helipad and reviewed the security arrangements. Heavy police security was deployed during the exercise.

Also Read | Semiconductor Product Design Leadership Forum Launched in India by ICEA To Boost Innovation, Position Country As Global Leader in Chip Design.

According to an official release, on September 2, the President will grace the 120th foundation day celebrations of City Union Bank at Chennai, Tamil Nadu. On September 3, the President will grace the 10th convocation ceremony of the Central University of Tamil Nadu at Thiruvarur.

Earlier, Chinese President Xi Jinping exchanged congratulatory messages with President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday, marking the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and India. President Xi pointed out that "China and India are both ancient civilisations, major developing countries and important members of the Global South."

In a post on social media platform X, Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong highlighted that both countries are at a "critical stage in their respective modernisation drive."

"The development of China-India relations demonstrates that it is the right choice for both sides to become partners for mutual success and realise a cooperative pas de deux of the dragon and the elephant, which completely serves the fundamental interests of the two countries and peoples," the Chinese envoy noted. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)