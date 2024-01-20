New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) President of UN General Assembly Dennis Francis will kick-start a five-day visit to India beginning Monday during which New Delhi is expected to press him to make forward movement in long-pending reform of the Security Council.

Besides holding talks with his Indian interlocutors in New Delhi, the top UN official will also travel to Jaipur and Mumbai.

In Mumbai, Francis will pay floral tributes at the 26/11 memorial, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said Saturday, announcing his visit from January 22-26.

It said the visit by the President of the 78th Session of the UN General Assembly (PGA) to India will also be an opportunity to enhance the country's collaboration with the global body.

"The PGA's visit to India presents a unique opportunity to strengthen India-UN ties and especially with the General Assembly, which is the most representative organ of the United Nations," the MEA said in a statement.

The UN official is scheduled to hold wide-ranging talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on key multilateral issues of mutual interest.

"Discussions during the visit would include India's call for reforms of the United Nations, particularly the Security Council, to make it more equitable and representative with a view to enhancing representation of developing countries," it said.

The MEA said Francis' visit will also be an opportunity to enhance India's collaboration with the United Nations on Indian priorities as well as the global challenges being faced by the Global South.

In New Delhi, the PGA will pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.

He is also scheduled to attend a round table on India's advancements in Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI).

Francis will also deliver a public address at the Indian Council of World Affairs (ICWA) on 'Multilateralism and Peace, Prosperity, Progress, and Sustainability'.

On January 26, the PGA will participate as a state guest in the Republic Day Parade of Maharashtra.

Belonging to the diplomatic service of Trinidad and Tobago, Francis has announced his presidency priorities to include peace, prosperity, progress and sustainability.

The theme of his Presidency of the 78th UNGA is 'Rebuilding trust and reigniting solidarity'.

