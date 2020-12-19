Panaji, Dec 19 (PTI) President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday laid a wreath at the Martyrs' Memorial here on the 60th Liberation Day of Goa.

The coastal territory was liberated from the colonial Portuguese rule on December 19, 1961.

The President, accompanied by Goa Governor B S Koshyari, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and others visited the memorial at Azad Maidan.

The memorial honours the freedom fighters who laid down their lives for the liberation of Goa from 450 years of oppressive Portuguese rule.

The President arrived in the coastal state for a two- day visit earlier in the afternoon. He was received by the governor and chief minister at Dabolim Airport.

After paying tributes to the freedom fighters at Azad Maidan, the President left to participate in the function organized by the state government to celebrate the Liberation Day.

