New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu has recommended that a private member's bill calling for rehabilitation and resettlement of Kashmiri Pandits for consideration in the Rajya Sabha.

The Kashmiri Pandits (Recourse, Restitution, Rehabilitation and Resettlement) Bill, 2022, was introduced in the Rajya Sabha by Congress member Vivek Tankha on February 2, 2024, but had to get the President's recommendation as it involves financial implications.

"For the first time in the Parliament, a private member bill titled "Kashmiri Pandits (Recourse, Restitution, Rehabilitation and Resettlement) Bill, 2022" has been recommended by the Hon'ble President for consideration in the house, subject to time constraint," Tankha said in a post on X.

"If discussed and approved, this can be a turning point in the fight for justice for Kashmiri Pandits. Its a big achievement as very few bills with financial implications, get recommend by the Hon'ble President under clause (3) of Article 117 of the Constitution," Tankha said in a following post.

He also tagged a letter from the Rajya Sabha secretariat that stated: "I am directed to state that the Hon'ble President of India has been pleased to recommend, under clause (3) of Article 117 of the Constitution, consideration of the Kashmiri Pandits (Recourse, Restitution, Rehabilitation and Resettlement) Bill, 2022, which was introduced by you on February 2, 2024, in the Rajya Sabha."

