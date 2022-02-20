Guwahati, Feb 20 (PTI) President Ram Nath Kovind will be on a three-day visit to Assam from February 25 during which he will inaugurate the year-long celebration to mark the 400th birth anniversary of legendary Ahom general Lachit Borphukan.

He will also review the conservation efforts at Kaziranga National Park among other engagements, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday.

"We extended an invitation to the honourable President for the visit and he consented to our request," Sarma said.

Giving details of Kovind's visit, the chief minister said the President will launch the birth anniversary celebration of Borphukan by laying the foundation for the re-development of the general's memorial in Jorhat.

The President will also lay the foundation for a memorial of the Alaboi Battle at Dodora in Kamrup, Sarma added.

“He will lay the foundations at a programme at Guwahati on the first day of his visit,” Sarma said, adding that the President will commence his tour of the state with a visit to Kamakhya temple.

The Battle of Alaboi was fought on August 5, 1669, between the Ahoms and Mughals in which the Ahoms suffered severe reverses.

It had preceded the Battle of Saraighat of 1671, in which the Mughal army was handed a defeat by the Ahoms under the command of the legendary general, Lachit Borphukan.

Sarma said on February 26, the President will attend the convocation ceremony of Tezpur University at Tezpur, from where he will proceed to Kaziranga the same day.

“The President will undertake a jeep safari in Kaziranga National Park in the evening of February 26. He will also review our conservation efforts of the Park,” the chief minister said.

Kovind will leave for New Delhi on February 27, Sarma added.

The state government has decided to organise four major events to mark the 400th birth anniversary of Lachit Borphukan, with the President starting the first programme at Guwahati.

The chief minister said, “We will hold the second event at New Delhi and invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend it. We have planned two other programmes at Mumbai and Ahmadabad, in which we will invite the defence minister and the home minister respectively.”

A documentary on the life of the Ahom general will also be produced by the state government, besides organising numerous programmes in the state over the year, he added.

