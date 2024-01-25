Mumbai, Jan 25 (PTI) Six Mumbai Fire Brigade personnel have been chosen for the President's Meritorious Service Medal on the eve of Republic Day, a release from the civic body said on Thursday.

They are deputy chief fire officer Anil Vasant Parab, deputy chief fire officer (circle 3) Harishchandra Raghu Shetty, divisional officer Devendra Shivaji Patil, second officer Rajaram Nivritti Kudale, chief fire-fighter Kishore Jairam Mhatre and chief fire-fighter Muralidhar Anaji Andhale.

Also Read | How Are the Tableaux Selected for Republic Day? Know More About the Visual Ode to the Rich Tapestry of India’s Diversity That Glides Down Kartavya Path or Rajpath on January 26.

In a release, the MFB said it annually responds to thousands of fire calls in the financial capital of the country apart from incidents related to building collapses, drowning, gas leaks, oil spills, road and rail accidents, bird and animal rescues as well as tree falls.

Its motto is 'Shauryam, Atmasamyamam, Tyagah' (Valour, Abnegation, Sacrifice), the release said.

Also Read | 75th Republic Day 2024 Theme: Significance of January 26 in India and Republic Day Themes for the Last Five Years.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)